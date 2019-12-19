Sweden exits negative interest rates after five years

Sweden's central bank announced Thursday it was raising its main interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to zero percent, becoming the first country to end its experiment with negative interest rates

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Sweden's central bank announced Thursday it was raising its main interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to zero percent, becoming the first country to end its experiment with negative interest rates.

The Riksbank said in a statement that given that inflation was near its target of two percent, and was likely to stay that way, it had decided to hike the repo rate.

In early 2015 the Riksbank, which is the world's oldest central bank, lowered its guiding interest rate to -0.10 percent for the first time, and had kept it in negative territory since.

A number of central banks have adopted negative interest rates, which means they charge commercial banks for holding their reserves in order to encourage lending to the real economy to boost sluggish economies and ward off the threat of dangerous deflation.

The Riksbank added that "the repo rate is expected to remain at zero percent in the coming years" and that it would maintain an expansive monetary policy and continue purchasing government bonds.

Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at the Swedish bank SEB, said the decision had been widely expected, even though critics have described the Riksbank as "tone-deaf" by raising the rate at time when the Swedish economy is showing signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, two of the bank's six governors objected to the decision to raise the rate, citing concerns over inflation in the long term.