Sweden Gives Almost $1.5Bln to Offset Economic Damage From COVID-19 - Finance Minister

The Swedish government will provide additional funding of 15 billion kronor ($1.49 billion) to support its regions and communes in dealing with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday

"In today's extraordinary situation needs are increasing, so today we are presenting a new package of anti-crisis measures. The government is allocating 15 billion kronor to the regions and communes for the struggle against the consequences of the coronavirus," Andersson said.

So far, the government has already given 100 billion kroner to fix the economic damage from the virus, the minister added.

As of today, there have been 4, 947 reported cases in Sweden, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.