UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Gives Almost $1.5Bln To Offset Economic Damage From COVID-19 - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Sweden Gives Almost $1.5Bln to Offset Economic Damage From COVID-19 - Finance Minister

The Swedish government will provide additional funding of 15 billion kronor ($1.49 billion) to support its regions and communes in dealing with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Swedish government will provide additional funding of 15 billion kronor ($1.49 billion) to support its regions and communes in dealing with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

"In today's extraordinary situation needs are increasing, so today we are presenting a new package of anti-crisis measures. The government is allocating 15 billion kronor to the regions and communes for the struggle against the consequences of the coronavirus," Andersson said.

So far, the government has already given 100 billion kroner to fix the economic damage from the virus, the minister added.

As of today, there have been 4, 947 reported cases in Sweden, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Magdalena Sweden From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

31 seconds ago

Myanmar's camps face 'catastrophe' from virus: rig ..

33 seconds ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 6 ..

34 seconds ago

World Economic Activity to Decline by 1.9% in 2020 ..

51 seconds ago

China Sends to Russia 26 Tonnes of Medical Equipme ..

52 seconds ago

Global Oil Prices May Recover to $50 Per Barrel by ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.