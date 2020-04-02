UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Gives Almost $1.5Bln To Offset Economic Damage From COVID-19 - Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Sweden Gives Almost $1.5Bln to Offset Economic Damage From COVID-19 - Finance Minister

The Swedish government will provide additional funding of 15 billion kronor ($1.49 billion) to support its regions and communes in dealing with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Swedish government will provide additional funding of 15 billion kronor ($1.49 billion) to support its regions and communes in dealing with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

"In today's extraordinary situation needs are increasing, so today we are presenting a new package of anti-crisis measures. The government is allocating 15 billion kronor to the regions and communes for the struggle against the consequences of the coronavirus," Andersson said.

So far, the government has already given 100 billion kroner to fix the economic damage from the virus, the minister added.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Scandinavian country continued to climb on Thursday, with 5,446 people having contracted COVID-19 so far and 282 dying.

"They [victims] are mostly people aged over 70. That is why we must try to flatten the curve to allow the health system cope with the rising number of infections," the official said at a daily briefing.

Sweden is the last country in Europe that has not introduced strict confinement measures. The Swedish health authorities have recommended that people do not gather in groups larger that 50, try to telecommute and avoid going out if they are in the risk group.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Magdalena Turkish Lira From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India introduces domicile law bigger adversity tha ..

58 seconds ago

Virus lockdowns put Europe's invisible workers on ..

1 minute ago

Housing ministry resolves 6,674 complaints registe ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Putin Thanks Health Workers, Volunteers f ..

1 minute ago

Russia Not Discussing Oil Market With Riyadh, in T ..

17 minutes ago

Record 6.6 Million Americans File Weekly Jobless C ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.