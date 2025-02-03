Sweden Rules Out Sabotage In Latvia Cable Damage, Releases Ship
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Swedish prosecutors on Monday ruled out sabotage in the case of a damaged Baltic Sea fibre-optic cable and said they were releasing a Bulgarian ship seized over the incident, saying it had caused the damage by accident
Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Swedish prosecutors on Monday ruled out sabotage in the case of a damaged Baltic Sea fibre-optic cable and said they were releasing a Bulgarian ship seized over the incident, saying it had caused the damage by accident.
Sweden seized the Malta-flagged Vezhen after damage was discovered on a fibre-optic cable between Sweden and Latvia on the floor of the Baltic Sea on January 26.
The incident was one of several involving damage to cables and other infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, which have come amid soaring tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
"The investigation concerning a cable break between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea has clarified that it is not a case of gross sabotage," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
The authority added that a decision had been made "to lift the seizure of the ship suspected of being involved in the cable break."
"It has been established that a combination of weather conditions and deficiencies in equipment and seamanship contributed to the cable break," Senior Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.
Ljungqvist added that "at the same time, we have been able to establish that it is the ship that was seized that caused the cable break."
The damage to the cable -- which belongs to Latvia's state radio and television centre (LVRTC) -- occurred in Swedish territorial waters at a depth of at least 50 metres (164 feet).
"We have been officially informed by the authorities conducting the investigation in Sweden that there is no reason to believe that sabotage or malicious act was committed on board by our crew," Alexander Kalchev, CEO of the ship's operator Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar), told AFP.
Kalchev added that the crew of the ship was in "good health".
"When they are ready, they will resume their journey to their destination," he said.
The ship was carrying fertilizer from Ust-Luga in Russia and headed for South America when the incident occurred.
Recent Stories
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques
German Winter Market-2025 event held
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion
Inflation rate rises in Austria
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants
More Stories From Business
-
German Winter Market-2025 event held6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan calls for bridging gaps between regulations, practices to ensure food safety6 minutes ago
-
Sweden rules out sabotage in Latvia cable damage, releases ship5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia SAIs fostering deeper cooperation2 hours ago
-
SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn3 hours ago
-
Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience3 hours ago
-
ECC urges tangible relief measures for common man amid declining inflation3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's industrial real estate sector to see robust growth in 20254 hours ago
-
Single-digit markup rate imperative for economic growth: FCCI president5 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs200 per tola to Rs.292,4005 hours ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 2.4 percent in January 20255 hours ago