Open Menu

Sweden Rules Out Sabotage In Latvia Cable Damage, Releases Ship

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Sweden rules out sabotage in Latvia cable damage, releases ship

Swedish prosecutors on Monday ruled out sabotage in the case of a damaged Baltic Sea fibre-optic cable and said they were releasing a Bulgarian ship seized over the incident, saying it had caused the damage by accident

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Swedish prosecutors on Monday ruled out sabotage in the case of a damaged Baltic Sea fibre-optic cable and said they were releasing a Bulgarian ship seized over the incident, saying it had caused the damage by accident.

Sweden seized the Malta-flagged Vezhen after damage was discovered on a fibre-optic cable between Sweden and Latvia on the floor of the Baltic Sea on January 26.

The incident was one of several involving damage to cables and other infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, which have come amid soaring tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"The investigation concerning a cable break between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea has clarified that it is not a case of gross sabotage," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The authority added that a decision had been made "to lift the seizure of the ship suspected of being involved in the cable break."

"It has been established that a combination of weather conditions and deficiencies in equipment and seamanship contributed to the cable break," Senior Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

Ljungqvist added that "at the same time, we have been able to establish that it is the ship that was seized that caused the cable break."

The damage to the cable -- which belongs to Latvia's state radio and television centre (LVRTC) -- occurred in Swedish territorial waters at a depth of at least 50 metres (164 feet).

"We have been officially informed by the authorities conducting the investigation in Sweden that there is no reason to believe that sabotage or malicious act was committed on board by our crew," Alexander Kalchev, CEO of the ship's operator Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar), told AFP.

Kalchev added that the crew of the ship was in "good health".

"When they are ready, they will resume their journey to their destination," he said.

The ship was carrying fertilizer from Ust-Luga in Russia and headed for South America when the incident occurred.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

6 minutes ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

6 minutes ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

6 minutes ago
 PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

6 minutes ago
 German Winter Market-2025 event held

German Winter Market-2025 event held

6 minutes ago
 Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing ..

Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye

6 minutes ago
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential bui ..

One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion

27 minutes ago
 Inflation rate rises in Austria

Inflation rate rises in Austria

27 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to be included in seco ..

Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to make decision on applic ..

LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March

11 minutes ago
 70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start ..

70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year

41 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visito ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business