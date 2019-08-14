Sweden to Hear Fall 2020 Appeal Against Ruling on Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Row - Gazprom

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Swedish court plans to hear in September-October 2020 Russian gas giant Gazprom's appeal against Stockholm arbitration's ruling on the gas transit dispute of Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz, the Russian company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The hearings of the appeal against the arbitration's decision on the transit case are planned for September-October 2020," Gazprom said.
Gazprom and Naftogaz have been entangled in litigation since June 2014, when Gazprom switched Ukraine to a prepayment scheme, citing its arrears in payments under gas supply contract.