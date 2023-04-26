Sweden's central bank, Riksbank, said on Wednesday it had decided to raise its key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5% to cope with inflation that has been much higher than expected in the first quarter of 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Sweden's central bank, Riksbank, said on Wednesday it had decided to raise its key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5% to cope with inflation that has been much higher than expected in the first quarter of 2023.

"Inflation is still far too high and underlying inflation has been much higher than expected during the first months of the year. For inflation to fall and stabilize at the target within a reasonable period of time, the Executive Board has decided to raise the Riksbank's policy rate by 0.

5 percentage points to 3.5 per cent," the bank's monetary policy report read.

The bank said it might further raise the key rate by 0.25 percentage points in June or September.

With the current monetary policy, the inflation is expected to fall in 2023 and stabilize at 2% in 2024, the report added.

Earlier in April, the country's government agency Statistics Sweden said that inflation had dropped from 9.4% in February to 8% in March due to a slower growth of energy carrier prices.