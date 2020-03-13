UrduPoint.com
Sweden's Central Bank To Allocate $50Bln To Help Companies Affected By COVID-19 Outbreak

Fri 13th March 2020

Sweden's Central Bank said on Friday it will allocate 50 billion euros (over $50 billion) in loans for companies affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Sweden's Central Bank said on Friday it will allocate 50 billion euros (over $50 billion) in loans for companies affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the world.

"To avoid robust companies being knocked out as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, the Executive Board of the Riksbank has today decided to lend up to SEK 500 billion [50 billion euros] to companies via the banks. The aim is to maintain the supply of credit to Swedish companies ... The Riksbank is prepared to take further measures and to supply necessary liquidity," the bank said in statement.

Earlier this week, the Swedish government allocated about 300 million euros ($338 million) for measures designed to help the authorities in the fight against the coronavirus disease and reduce financial consequences for companies. The most expensive measure will be a partial payment of sick leave for employees, which is meant to help relieve the burden on businesses. This measure will cost the budget about 1 billion kronor per month.

To date, Sweden has registered over 600 cases of the disease.

