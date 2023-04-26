UrduPoint.com

Swedish Central Bank Hikes Rate 0.5 Points To 3.5%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5%

Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday hiked its guiding interest rate by a half-point to 3.5 percent as the central bank tries to rein in double digit inflation

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday hiked its guiding interest rate by a half-point to 3.5 percent as the central bank tries to rein in double digit inflation.

The inflation rate, which came in at 10.6 percent in March, "is still far too high and underlying inflation has been much higher than expected during the first months of the year," the bank said in a statement.

"The forecast indicates that the policy rate will probably be raised further by 0.25 percentage points in June or September," it added.

Inflation in Sweden peaked in December at 12.3 percent, a more than 30-year high. It slowed slightly in January to 11.7 percent before unexpectedly spiking back to 12 percent in February.

The Riksbank noted that the slight fall in inflation in March was mostly a result of lower energy prices.

"Disregarding energy prices, inflation has been much higher than expected during the first months of the year," the bank said.

Sweden's inflation adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF) -- the figure used by the Riksbank to guide monetary policy -- was 8.0 percent in March, down from 9.4 in February.

The bank has increased the rate several times since April 2022, when it was at zero.

For 2023 as a whole, the central bank now expects the Swedish economy to contract 0.7 percent, and forecasts unadjusted inflation of 8.9 percent and rising unemployment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Guide Sweden January February March April June September December From

Recent Stories

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

2 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

2 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah hosts International Conferen ..

University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Physics of Advanced Mate ..

10 minutes ago
 Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging c ..

Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursd ..

Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursday

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.