Swedish Coast Guard Detects Oil-Like Spill In Baltic Sea - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:29 PM

Swedish Coast Guard Detects Oil-Like Spill in Baltic Sea - Reports

The Swedish Coast Guard has detected a vast oil-like spill in the Baltic Sea, Radio Sweden reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Swedish Coast Guard has detected a vast oil-like spill in the Baltic Sea, Radio Sweden reported on Friday.

A coast guard patrol plane spotted the substance on the sea's surface southeast of the Swedish island of Oland on Wednesday.

The spill stretches over 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) or "365 football fields."

According to preliminary data, it is not oil, but an oil-like substance, which is currently posing no threat to people, but can harm marine animals and birds.

The stain is expected to move southwards and will not reach Sweden's coast.

The coast guard has launched an investigation, saying that it may "expand to abroad."

