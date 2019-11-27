UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Court Refuses To Uphold Gazprom's Appeal In Transit Dispute With Naftogaz

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Swedish Court Refuses to Uphold Gazprom's Appeal in Transit Dispute With Naftogaz

Sweden's Svea Court of Appeal has refused to uphold an appeal of Russia's Gazprom against an arbitration's decision in its transit dispute with Ukraine's Naftogaz

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Sweden's Svea Court of Appeal has refused to uphold an appeal of Russia's Gazprom against an arbitration's decision in its transit dispute with Ukraine's Naftogaz.

"Today's decision means that the court has rejected Gazprom's claim, and the decision of the arbitration cannot be canceled.

Apart from that, the court has not detected any procedural violations," the Svea Court of Appeal's ruling, released on Wednesday, read.

The decision cannot be appealed.

The Stockholm arbitration delivered judgments in the Gazprom-Naftogaz disputes on gas transit and delivery contracts in December 2017 and February 2018. As a result, the Russian gas giant was obligated to pay $2.56 billion to Naftogaz. Gazprom appealed the rulings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Stockholm Sweden February December Gas 2017 2018 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

11 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

1 minute ago

Zaireen Policy to be sent to federal cabinet for a ..

1 minute ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

1 minute ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

1 minute ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.