STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Sweden's Svea Court of Appeal has refused to uphold an appeal of Russia's Gazprom against an arbitration's decision in its transit dispute with Ukraine's Naftogaz.

"Today's decision means that the court has rejected Gazprom's claim, and the decision of the arbitration cannot be canceled.

Apart from that, the court has not detected any procedural violations," the Svea Court of Appeal's ruling, released on Wednesday, read.

The decision cannot be appealed.

The Stockholm arbitration delivered judgments in the Gazprom-Naftogaz disputes on gas transit and delivery contracts in December 2017 and February 2018. As a result, the Russian gas giant was obligated to pay $2.56 billion to Naftogaz. Gazprom appealed the rulings.