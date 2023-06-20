Swedish Energy Chief Says EU Failed to Agree on Electricity Market Reform

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch, whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the European Union, said Monday that the EU Energy Council had failed to agree on a common approach to reforming the bloc's electricity market.

"We have successfully agreed two out of the three parts of electricity market design package... The third part we have made progress but have not concluded today and will leave to the ambassador in Coreper (Committee of Permanent Representatives) to move forward," she told a news conference in Luxembourg.

Busch said she believed it was still possible for the EU to agree on the reform by the end of the month when Sweden hands over the presidency to Spain.

"I think that we still have good hope to conclude this third part during the Swedish Presidency. I think we have moved to an even better understanding on what issues need to be solved and clarified to be able to move forward," she told reporters.

The Swedish minister described the talks as "long and difficult." She said they showed that there were "different views that sometimes are difficult to merge" but also a "wholehearted commitment" from EU nations to the goal of strengthening power production and ensuring the security of supply and fair pricing.