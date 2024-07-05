Open Menu

Swedish Envoy Praises Thriving Business Environment For Swedish Companies In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Swedish envoy praises thriving business environment for Swedish companies in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Henrik Parson admired the flourishing business environment for Swedish companies in Pakistan.

In a significant diplomatic meeting, the Swedish envoy commended the robust cooperation and support extended to Swedish companies operating in Pakistan, said a press release issued here Friday.

During his call on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, Ambassador Parson highlighted the positive experiences of Swedish businesses in the country, noting their impressive growth and profitability.

"I have personally met with all Swedish companies currently active in Pakistan to gather their insights," Ambassador Parson stated. "Remarkably, none of them had anything negative to say. On the contrary, they all reported significant growth and profitability. This is a testament to the conducive business environment in Pakistan."

The Ambassador emphasized the enormous potential within Pakistan, particularly in the fields of Information Technology (IT), engineering, and education. He underscored the opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade between Sweden and Pakistan. "Pakistan has the capacity to become a hub of international trade for the entire world," he remarked. "The country offers a fertile ground for expanding trade, especially in high-potential sectors like IT and engineering."

The Ambassador also highlighted the strong relationships Swedish companies have built with their Pakistani counterparts and the government. "These relationships are not just strong; they are solid and enduring, which is crucial for sustained economic partnership," he said.

Moreover, Ambassador Parson touched upon the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status, which allows preferential trade terms between Pakistan and the European Union, and its importance for facilitating trade.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed the Pakistani government’s commitment to fostering economic relations globally. "The priority of our Prime Minister is to enhance economic relations not only bilaterally but also through trilateral frameworks," he noted, citing the example of the economic cooperation among Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and China.

Minister Khan lauded the achievements of Pakistani youth in the IT sector, sharing his recent experience at NUTECH University. "Our youth are excelling, as evidenced by the innovative projects showcased during my visit to NUTECH. This highlights our potential to become a leader in IT."

He reiterated the government's dedication to facilitating the business community. "The Pakistan government is very committed to supporting both national and international business communities. We aim to create an environment where businesses can thrive and contribute to our economic development."

The meeting between Ambassador Parson and the minister marks a pivotal moment in the economic relationship between Sweden and Pakistan, paving the way for further cooperation and mutual growth. The positive feedback from Swedish companies and the strong governmental support underscore the bright future for bilateral trade and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Business Education China European Union Visit Saudi Arabia Sweden Hub Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

2 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

4 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

5 hours ago
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

19 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business