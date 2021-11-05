Swedish Finance Chief Elected Head of Ruling Party, Getting Closer to Prime Minister Post

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson was elected the leader of the ruling Social Democrats (SAP) party on Thursday and now is one step closer to becoming the first female prime minister of the kingdom.

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde posted a photo from a party meeting in Gothenburg on Twitter with the caption "Magdalena has been elected.

"

Andersson, who will succeed Stefan Löfven, was elected unanimously at an SAP annual congress in Gothenburg. She was the only candidate for the post.

Löfven has been the party leader since 2012 and led it to victory in parliamentary elections of 2014 and 2018. This summer, Löfven lost a vote of confidence in parliament and said that his party would need a new leader ahead of the 2022 elections.

Once Löfven officially resigns from the post of prime minister, Andersson will have to gain approval of the parliament to head the government.