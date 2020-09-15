UrduPoint.com
Swedish Fintech Klarna Surpasses $10bn In Valuation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

Swedish fintech Klarna surpasses $10bn in valuation

Swedish payment solutions provider Klarna said Tuesday it had raised $650 million (547 million euros) in a funding round, putting the estimated value of the company past $10 billion for the first time

Stockholm (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Swedish payment solutions provider Klarna said Tuesday it had raised $650 million (547 million Euros) in a funding round, putting the estimated value of the company past $10 billion for the first time.

Launched in 2005, Klarna now offers an app which provides consumers with an easy platform to shop with retailers, automatically giving them four months to pay for purchases and offering plenty of promotions.

Klarna also offers businesses online payment solutions for their proper sites, handling both credit card payments and invoices.

Klarna's app has more than 12 million monthly users worldwide and the firm says it has over 200,000 retail partners.

More Stories From Business

