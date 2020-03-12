UrduPoint.com
Swedish Government Allocates $338Mln For Coronavirus Response - Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Swedish government has allocated about 300 million Euros ($338 million) for measures designed to help the authorities in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and reduce financial consequences for companies, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Health Agency will receive 41 million kronor ($4.3 million), the Social Security Administration 20 million kronor, the State Pharmaceutical Administration 5 million kronor," Andersson said.

The most expensive measure will be a partial payment of sick leave for employees, which is meant to help relieve the burden on businesses. This measure is set to be in place for a month and a half, with the possibility of extension, and will cost the budget about 1 billion kronor per month.

"We do this so that people who feel unwell stay at home and not go to work for economic reasons," the minister explained.

To date, Sweden has registered 477 cases of the coronavirus.

