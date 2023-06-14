UrduPoint.com

Swedish Inflation Dips, Beyonce Blamed For High Prices

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Swedish inflation dips, Beyonce blamed for high prices

Swedish inflation dipped under 10 percent in May, official statistics showed on Wednesday but was still higher than expected with some analysts suggesting superstar Beyonce had tipped the scales

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Swedish inflation dipped under 10 percent in May, official statistics showed on Wednesday but was still higher than expected with some analysts suggesting superstar Beyonce had tipped the scales.

Consumer prices rose by 9.7 percent in May year-on-year, down from 10.5 percent in April, the first time inflation came in under 10 percent in over six months.

"Continued decrease in electricity and food prices contributed to the lower inflation rate in May," Mikael Nordin, a statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

At the same time, costs of certain goods and services rose, "for instance hotel and restaurant visits, recreational services, and clothing," the agency said.

According to Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Bank, a visit by Beyonce to Stockholm could explain the unexpected rise.

"Beyonce's start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain," Grahn said in a post to social media.

Grahn added that her much-hyped concert in May "probably" accounted for 0.

2 of the 0.3 percentage points added to inflation by hotels and restaurant prices.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to Stockholm in the middle of May to catch the two concerts that kicked off her first solo tour in seven years.

Inflation peaked in December at 12.3 percent -- a more than 30-year high -- then slowed slightly in January to 11.7 percent, but unexpectedly spiked back to 12 percent in February.

Like its peers in the United States and Europe, Sweden's central bank has repeatedly hiked its guiding rate in an effort to rein in inflation.

The Riksbank raised the rate to 3.5 percent in late April and said it would "probably" raise it by another quarter-point in June or September.

Inflation-adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF) -- the figure used by the Riksbank to guide monetary policy -- was 6.7 percent in May, compared to 7.6 percent in April.

For 2023 as a whole, the central bank expects the Swedish economy to contract 0.7 percent, and has forecast unadjusted inflation of 8.9 percent and rising unemployment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Electricity Europe Social Media Hotel Visit Bank Guide Stockholm Same United States Sweden January February April May June September December Post From

Recent Stories

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP m ..

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP movement

4 minutes ago
 Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Str ..

Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Stream Sabotage - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funer ..

Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funeral

4 minutes ago
 PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct fo ..

PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct for pilgrims, emphasizing religi ..

4 minutes ago
 KP caretaker govt to unveil 4-month interim budget ..

KP caretaker govt to unveil 4-month interim budget: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Boy electrocuted in Tando Muhammad Khan

Boy electrocuted in Tando Muhammad Khan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.