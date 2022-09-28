UrduPoint.com

Swedish Police Hand Over Investigation Into Nord Stream Gas Leaks To Security Service

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Swedish Police Hand Over Investigation Into Nord Stream Gas Leaks to Security Service

The Swedish police handed over the investigation into the recent gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines to the country's security service on Wednesday, since the incidents may have targeted Swedish interests, the Swedish government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Swedish police handed over the investigation into the recent gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines to the country's security service on Wednesday, since the incidents may have targeted Swedish interests, the Swedish government said.

"The Swedish Security Service has taken over the criminal investigation into the events concerning Nord Stream from the Swedish Police Authority... The investigation is being conducted by the Swedish Security Service, as this may concern a serious crime which, at least to some extent, targets Swedish interests, and it cannot be ruled out that foreign powers are behind it," a statement read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Nord May Criminals Gas From Government

Recent Stories

US, 5 Central Asian States Discussed Cooperation a ..

US, 5 Central Asian States Discussed Cooperation at UN General Assembly - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Portugal to Save Energy by Limiting Christmas Ligh ..

Portugal to Save Energy by Limiting Christmas Lighting, Encouraging Remote Work ..

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of urea fer ..

DC chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of urea fertilizers specific for Kharan

5 minutes ago
 Director of Human Rights gives introduction about ..

Director of Human Rights gives introduction about NAP, Business & Human Rights

18 minutes ago
 US Treasury Official Says Process of Setting Price ..

US Treasury Official Says Process of Setting Price for Cap Deal on Russian Oil H ..

18 minutes ago
 One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochis ..

One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.