Swedish Police Hand Over Investigation Into Nord Stream Gas Leaks to Security Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Swedish police handed over the investigation into the recent gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines to the country's security service on Wednesday, since the incidents may have targeted Swedish interests, the Swedish government said.

"The Swedish Security Service has taken over the criminal investigation into the events concerning Nord Stream from the Swedish Police Authority... The investigation is being conducted by the Swedish Security Service, as this may concern a serious crime which, at least to some extent, targets Swedish interests, and it cannot be ruled out that foreign powers are behind it," a statement read.