SWISS Air Lines To Resume Regular Flights From St. Petersburg To Zurich From November 27

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:25 PM

SWISS Air Lines to Resume Regular Flights From St. Petersburg to Zurich From November 27

SWISS Air Lines will resume regular flights from Russia's St. Petersburg to Zurich starting November 27, the press service of Northern Capital Gateway company, which is the management company of the Pulkovo airport, reported on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) SWISS Air Lines will resume regular flights from Russia's St. Petersburg to Zurich starting November 27, the press service of Northern Capital Gateway company, which is the management company of the Pulkovo airport, reported on Friday.

"From November 27, 2020, SWISS Air Lines will begin operating regular flights to the north of Switzerland - to Zurich - once a week," the statement said.

Flights to Switzerland's city of Geneva from the Pulkovo airport, operated by Rossiya Airlines, restarted on October 24 in what was the airline's first regular flight to a Schengen country since the introduction of air traffic restrictions due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation.

Swiss International Air Lines is Switzerland's largest airline, with scheduled flights to European countries, North and South America, Africa and Asia. The airline is a member of the Star Alliance, a global airline passenger transportation alliance, and has its main hub at the Zurich airport. SWISS Air Lines is a subsidiary of the German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

