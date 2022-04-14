Swiss Authorities Discuss Package Measures to Support Energy Companies

UrduPoint.com

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council said on Thursday that it will consider measures to support energy companies against market instability.

Due to fluctuations in electricity prices, companies need additional financing to cover guarantees related to electricity trade, according to the Swiss government. Events in Ukraine have reportedly led to even greater volatility in electricity prices.

"The liquidity needs of wholesale electricity companies are increasing dramatically. The uncontrolled collapse of a large company could jeopardize Switzerland's security of supply and set off a chain reaction.

The Federal Council wants to avoid this scenario. Therefore, it was decided to start work on the creation of a rescue mechanism for backbone electric power companies and the corresponding legal framework," the statement read.

Possible measures include market interest rates for energy companies, and a ban on dividend payments for companies receiving assistance.

The government will prepare a draft law after consultations with electric companies. It is expected that the draft will be considered by the Swiss parliament in the summer session.

