UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Bank Giant UBS Posts Best Q3 In A Decade Despite Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Swiss bank giant UBS posts best Q3 in a decade despite pandemic

Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday it nearly doubled its net profit in its best third quarter in a decade, the latest in a string of global lenders to report better-than-expected results despite the coronavirus pandemic

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday it nearly doubled its net profit in its best third quarter in a decade, the latest in a string of global lenders to report better-than-expected results despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest wealth manager saw net profit jump 99 percent year-on-year to $2.5 billion, it said in a statement, handily beating analyst expectations for $1.5 billion.

The rise comes after net profit dropped by 11 percent in the second quarter to June as the firm stepped up provisions for bad loans with the global economy in a tailspin due to the pandemic.

UBS' profits received a one-off, third-quarter boost from the $631 million sale of a majority stake in its fund platform Fondcenter AG to Clearstream, a subsidiary of the Deutsche Borse group.

Its operating profit increased 26 percent to $8.

9 billion, also surpassing analyst expectations.

CEO Sergio Ermotti said he was proud of the third quarter results, his last at the helm, with ex-ING group chief Ralph Hamers taking over as chief executive officer on November 1.

"UBS has all the options open to write another successful chapter of its history under Ralph's leadership," Ermotti said in the statement.

But UBS did not give any estimate of its outlook, due to a "high level of uncertainty".

"Going forward, the pandemic and political uncertainties may lead to periods of higher market volatility and could affect client activity positively or negatively," it said in the statement.

Other global banking giants to report surging profits this earnings season include Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Sale Lead May June November Market All From Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

11 minutes ago

Cement export increases 8.27% in Q1

57 seconds ago

Pak Post Foundation rejects misleading information ..

59 seconds ago

Jebel Ali Customs Center makes 103 seizures and 10 ..

13 minutes ago

Match officials for Zimbabwe series confirmed

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to build mosque named af ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.