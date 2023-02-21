Swiss Banks Have No Right to Use Frozen Russian Assets - Economy Ministry

Swiss banks have no right to use Russian frozen assets in the country for their own purposes, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, told Sputnik on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Swiss banks have no right to use Russian frozen assets in the country for their own purposes, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As for frozen assets, actual portfolio management is not allowed, that is, attracting new investments, selling assets or changing revenue," Maienfisch said.

Any actions that allow the management of frozen assets or the use of them are prohibited, except for the usual administrative actions performed by financial institutions, for example, accounting for ordinary interest or commissions, the official added.

The spokesman also said that all expenses related to frozen Russian real estate in Switzerland should be born by the owners.

"All expenses related to the frozen real estate are born by the owners. If necessary, you should request a refusal from the Swiss billing authority," Maienfisch concluded.