Swiss Banks May Close Accounts Used To Pay Taxes To Russian State Budget - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Swiss banks have started to notify Russian accounts holders about closing their bank accounts if these clients pay taxes to the Russian state budget, the country that "destabilizes" the situation in Ukraine, Russian newspaper RBC reported on Thursday, citing the managing partner of the LEOLEX international accounting and legal firm and a source in the Swiss banks.

"About ten people have applied to our legal office after they received unofficial phone calls from the banks' employees with a warning that if they do not abandon the ownership of companies located in Russia and paying taxes, the bank will have to close their accounts, but official actions have not taken place yet ," Roman Kudinov was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Kudinov also said that the banks' actions were selective and considered illegal by the firm, which planned to appeal them if the clients receive official notifications.

The banks reportedly made this decision because Russian customers paid taxes to the state, "which destabilizes the situation in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, the report added that several Russian clients' bank accounts had been blocked, presumably by the UBS Group AG investment bank.

Switzerland accounts for more than a third of the 21.5 billion euros ($23 billion) in Russian assets blocked in Europe. On Monday, the Swiss government rejected US calls to freeze extra billions of Swiss francs in Russian assets, arguing that only a fraction of the money held by Swiss banks could be traced back to Moscow.

