Swiss Bern To Open Christmas Markets With No Food, Drinks To Contain COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Swiss Bern to Open Christmas Markets With No Food, Drinks to Contain COVID-19

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Two Christmas markets will open in the Swiss capital of Bern in late November, but the city authorities have banned the sale of food and drinks, including traditional mulled wine, due to anti-coronavirus measures, a statement published on Wednesday on the city website said.

"Directorate of Security, the Environment and Energy has issued permission to hold the city Christmas markets in Bern. The construction of the markets will start on November 23," the statement said.

According to the statement, this year's markets are held under anti-coronavirus measures to prevent the dissemination of the infection, and "there will be no food and drinks presented in the Christmas markets, including the gluhwein booths.

"

On November 27, one Christmas market will open at the city's main square of Waisenhausplatz, and the other will be ready to receive visitors at Munsterplatz square starting November 28.

"Christmas markets are connected with Advent season in Bern, like the Christmas tree with Christmas ... I am very glad that we will be able to contribute to the Christmas atmosphere in Bern with the markets, especially in the current situation," head of the directorate Reto Nause said, as quoted in the statement.

According to the Swiss Federal Health Office, the country has recorded 243,472 COVID-19 cases, with 2,769 deaths. In the past 24 hours, Switzerland reported 8,270 infections.

