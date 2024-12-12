Swiss Central Bank Announces Big Rate Cut To Boost Economy
The Swiss central bank announced a surprisingly large interest-rate cut on Thursday as it cited rising "uncertainty" about the economic outlook due to future US policies and political turmoil in Europe
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) lowered its main rate by a half-percentage-point to 0.
5 percent as inflation has slowed in the country.
Economic growth was "only moderate" in the third quarter and is forecast to reach 1.0 percent in 2024 and 1.5 percent next year, the SNB said in a statement.
"Growth should pick up somewhat next year, albeit only slightly due to the moderate global economic activity", the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said in a statement.
