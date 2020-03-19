UrduPoint.com
Swiss Central Bank Expects 'negative' Growth For 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

The Swiss National Bank said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic had worsened the short-term outlook markedly for Switzerland, forecasting negative growth for 2020

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The Swiss National Bank said Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic had worsened the short-term outlook markedly for Switzerland, forecasting negative growth for 2020.

"The downturn in the international economy and the measures to contain the virus will lead to a marked decline in economic activity in Switzerland... GDP growth is likely to be negative for the year as a whole," the central bank said in a statement.

