UrduPoint.com

Swiss Central Bank Hikes Rate Despite Banking Turmoil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Swiss central bank hikes rate despite banking turmoil

The Swiss central bank announced a hefty interest-rate hike to tackle inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector on Thursday, declaring that authorities halted the crisis at Credit Suisse

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):The Swiss central bank announced a hefty interest-rate hike to tackle inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector on Thursday, declaring that authorities halted the crisis at Credit Suisse.

The Swiss National Bank said interest rates would rise by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent after a turbulent week, which saw the stricken Credit Suisse bank taken over by its bigger domestic rival UBS.

The central bank, the Swiss government and the country's FINMA financial regulators orchestrated the shotgun wedding in emergency talks on Sunday.

"The Swiss National Bank is tightening its monetary policy further and is raising the SNB policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.5 percent," the central bank said in a statement.

"In doing so, it is countering the renewed increase in inflationary pressure. It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term." The rate change will apply from Friday, it said.

"The past week has been marked by the events surrounding Credit Suisse. The measures announced at the weekend by the federal government, FINMA and the SNB have put a halt to the crisis," the SNB said.

The central bank in Zurich said inflation had risen again since the beginning of the year and stood at 3.4 percent in February.

"It is therefore still clearly above the range the SNB equates with price stability," it said.

The bank said the latest rise in inflation was principally due to higher prices for electricity, tourism services and food.

"The new forecast puts average annual inflation at 2.6 percent for 2023," it said.

The central bank also said Swiss GDP stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2022. It said the services sector lost momentum, and value-added in manufacturing declined slightly again.

"For 2022 as a whole, GDP grew by 2.1 percent. The labour market remained robust, and overall production capacity has been well utilised," it said.

"Despite the slight upturn in economic activity in recent months, growth is likely to remain modest for the rest of the year.""The subdued demand from abroad and the loss of purchasing power due to inflation are having a dampening effect. Overall, GDP is likely to increase by around one percent this year."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Marriage Bank Price February Sunday Market From Government National Bank Of Pakistan Labour

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

12 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

12 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

12 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

12 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.