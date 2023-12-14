Open Menu

Swiss Central Bank Leaves Key Rate Unchanged

Switzerland's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent on Thursday, acknowledging that inflationary pressure had eased, while saying that there was still great uncertainty

Bern, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Switzerland's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent on Thursday, acknowledging that inflationary pressure had eased, while saying that there was still great uncertainty.

The bank also revised downwards its forecasts for inflation, while warning that it might still rise in the coming months because of increasing electricity prices and rents.

For 2023, it now sees 2.1 percent inflation versus 2.2 percent previously, and for 2024 it reduced its forecast to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent.

"The SNB will therefore continue to monitor the development of inflation closely, and will adjust its monetary policy if necessary to ensure inflation remains within the range consistent with price stability over the medium term," the Swiss National Bank said in a statement.

