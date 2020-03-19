Swiss central bank ups forex intervention, sees negative growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The Swiss National Bank said Thursday would intervene more strongly on the foreign exchange market to stabilise the Swiss franc as it forecast negative growth for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SNB said it was keeping its key interest rate of minus 0.75 percent unchanged, following its quarterly monetary policy meeting.

The central bank said the coronavirus outbreak posed "exceptionally large" social and economic challenges for Switzerland and that the outlook for the wealthy Alpine country and the global economy had "worsened markedly".

It said its expansionary monetary policy was "more necessary than ever" for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions in Switzerland.

The bank is "keeping the SNB policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at minus 0.75 percent", it said.

"The SNB is intervening more strongly in the foreign exchange market to contribute to the stabilisation of the situation.

"Negative interest and interventions are necessary to reduce the attractiveness of Swiss franc investments and thus counteract the upward pressure on the currency," it added.