Swiss Central Bank Vice Chairman Promoted To Top Job
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Swiss central bank vice chairman Martin Schlegel will take over the top job from Thomas Jordan, whose 12-year tenure included navigating through the Covid pandemic and the Credit Suisse crisis, the government said Wednesday
Schlegel, 47, who has been at the Swiss National Bank (SNB) since 2003 and has been at this current job since 2022, will take the post of chairman on October 1, the Federal Council said.
Jordan, chairman since 2012, had announced in earlier this year that he would step down at the end of September.
The Federal Council said it "thanked Thomas Jordan for his many years of dedication and service".
"He led the Swiss National Bank in various difficult situations, including most recently the Covid-19 pandemic and the Credit Suisse crisis," the council said in a statement.
