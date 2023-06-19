Swiss Citizens Approve Minimum Tax on Corporations in Referendum

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Swiss residents in a Sunday referendum approved the introduction of a minimum tax rate of 15% for large multinational companies.

According to the referendum results, 78.45% voted in favor of the initiative and 21.55% against.

In April, Switzerland decided to join a project of 140 countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G20 on minimum taxation of large multinational enterprises. The aim of the project is to make such companies pay at least 15% income tax in each jurisdiction if their annual turnover exceeds 750 million Swiss francs ($839 million).

The Swiss Federal Tax Office estimates that the revenue from the additional tax would be 1-2.5 billion Swiss francs.

Swiss citizens also supported the text of the federal climate law, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland to zero by 2050.

About 59% voted in favor of the law, while almost 41% voted against it.