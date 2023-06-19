UrduPoint.com

Swiss Citizens Approve Minimum Tax On Corporations In Referendum

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Swiss Citizens Approve Minimum Tax on Corporations in Referendum

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Swiss residents in a Sunday referendum approved the introduction of a minimum tax rate of 15% for large multinational companies.

According to the referendum results, 78.45% voted in favor of the initiative and 21.55% against.

In April, Switzerland decided to join a project of 140 countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G20 on minimum taxation of large multinational enterprises. The aim of the project is to make such companies pay at least 15% income tax in each jurisdiction if their annual turnover exceeds 750 million Swiss francs ($839 million).

The Swiss Federal Tax Office estimates that the revenue from the additional tax would be 1-2.5 billion Swiss francs.

Swiss citizens also supported the text of the federal climate law, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland to zero by 2050.

About 59% voted in favor of the law, while almost 41% voted against it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Switzerland April Gas Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

30 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.