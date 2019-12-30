UrduPoint.com
Swiss Company Allseas Will Not Resume Laying Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Swiss company Allseas told Sputnik on Monday it had no plans to resume laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which it suspended due to Washington's sanctions, and would instead send the pipe layers to do other job.

Allseas has suspended pipe laying amid threat of US sanctions against the pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, which are envisioned in the US National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year. The US Department of the State said on December 27 that the contractors could elude sanctions if they exited the project by January 20.

Meanwhile, Allseas said it had no plans to resume pipe laying operations for completing work by January 20.

"No, Allseas constructor fleet has left the Baltic Sea and has been mobilized for preparations for other work," Allseas said.

Russia has pledged to complete the construction of the pipeline anyway, with Energy Minister Alexander Novak saying that the country has the necessary capacities.

