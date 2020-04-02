Swiss consumer prices fall by 0.5 percent

Consumer prices in Switzerland are 0.5 percent lower than in March 2019, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, despite a slight rise in the past month

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Consumer prices in Switzerland are 0.5 percent lower than in March 2019, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, despite a slight rise in the past month.

Compared with February, prices in March gained 0.1 percent, the FSO said.

The monthly increase "can be explained by several factors including rising prices for clothing and footwear due to the end of the seasonal sales," the office said in a press release.

The Swiss consumer price index stood at 101.7 points in March, with December 2015 forming the baseline at 100.