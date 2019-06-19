Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investment Cooperation With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis praised on Wednesday the positive trends in the development of Russian-Swiss trade and investment cooperation.

"We are pleased that investment and trade are increasing. Trade and economic exchanges are one of the components of our relations," Cassis said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral interparliamentary dialogue.

"We would like to say that we are very pleased that we decided 12 years ago to establish such a permanent dialogue and exchange of views between our countries, especially between our foreign ministries. This is a very friendly dialogue, although there are also critical opinions, but between friends we have the opportunity to express them freely," Cassis stressed.

The Swiss foreign minister added that the two countries maintained intensive diplomatic contacts.