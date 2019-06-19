UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investment Cooperation With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investment Cooperation With Russia

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis praised on Wednesday the positive trends in the development of Russian-Swiss trade and investment cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis praised on Wednesday the positive trends in the development of Russian-Swiss trade and investment cooperation.

"We are pleased that investment and trade are increasing. Trade and economic exchanges are one of the components of our relations," Cassis said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral interparliamentary dialogue.

"We would like to say that we are very pleased that we decided 12 years ago to establish such a permanent dialogue and exchange of views between our countries, especially between our foreign ministries. This is a very friendly dialogue, although there are also critical opinions, but between friends we have the opportunity to express them freely," Cassis stressed.

The Swiss foreign minister added that the two countries maintained intensive diplomatic contacts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Russia

Recent Stories

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russ ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI calls for redressing 'anomalies' in budget

2 minutes ago

Mobile App to ensure uninterrupted power supply in ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Endorses Boris Johnson as ..

6 minutes ago

Bajaur blast victim succumbed to injuries

6 minutes ago

Hot, weather to grip,rain at isolated places 19 Ju ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.