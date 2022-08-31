UrduPoint.com

Swiss Government Seeks To Strengthen Ties With EU For Energy Security

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022

Swiss Government Seeks to Strengthen Ties With EU for Energy Security

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it wants to strengthen its relations with the European Union especially with neighboring countries, by concluding solidarity agreements on emergency gas supplies

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it wants to strengthen its relations with the European Union especially with neighboring countries, by concluding solidarity agreements on emergency gas supplies.

"Measures aimed at strengthening and developing relations with the European Union play a key role, given the significant importance of neighboring countries and the EU as a whole... It is necessary to consider new forms of cooperation, such as solidarity agreements, which are negotiated with neighboring countries on mutual emergency gas supplies," the statement said.

Swiss authorities also want to expand and modernize the free trade agreement with the EU.

Switzerland is one of the most high-risk European countries that could suffer from power shortages during the upcoming winter.

Earlier this month, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter. Switzerland produces more electricity than it consumes, but in winter it depends on imports from neighboring countries.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

