Open Menu

Swiss Investors Keen To Explore Pakistani Market For Herbal Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Swiss investors keen to explore Pakistani market for herbal medicines

Switzerland’s herbal medicines company Herbamed AG showed keen interest to tap the Pakistani market for business collaboration in herbal medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Switzerland’s herbal medicines company Herbamed AG showed keen interest to tap the Pakistani market for business collaboration in herbal medicines.

A delegation of the company led by its Managing Director Christoph Züllig visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed areas of mutual cooperation, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Addressing the delegation, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the herbal medicines was a booming industry around the world while its global market was set to reach$ 107 billion by the year 2024.

Therefore, he urged Pakistan and Switzerland to develop strong collaboration to share expertise and technology for the manufacturing of herbal medicines to export them around the world.

He said that Pakistan had established SIFC to facilitate the foreign investors in Pakistan and stressed that this was the right time for Swiss investors to explore Pakistan for joint ventures (JVs) and investment.

He assured that ICCI would cooperate in connecting the Swiss investors with right partners in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director AG of Switzerland Christoph Züllig, Herbamed said that his company was manufacturing herbal medicines for the treatment of various diseases including hypertension, diabetes, liver problems, stomach problems, fever and common cold, prostrate and many others with no side effects.

He said that they want to penetrate the Pakistani market to address the health issues of patients with quality products with no side effects.

He also gave a detailed presentation on his company and products and hoped that the ICCI would help them in exploring business partnerships in the Pakistani market.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI stressed for close cooperation between Islamabad and Swiss Chambers of Commerce to bring private sectors of Pakistan and Switzerland closer in order to explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI emphasized that both countries should encourage regular exchange of trade delegations to explore new business opportunities available in each country.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan had great potential for tourism and Switzerland should cooperate with its expertise and technology to improve tourism infrastructure in Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President and Secretary General UBG urged Pakistan and Switzerland to organize single country exhibitions in each other country to introduce their products and promote business collaborations.

Nasir Qureshi Senior Member ICCI also highlighted the potential of mutual cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Company Switzerland Chamber Market Commerce Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

5 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

7 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

7 minutes ago
 Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Afric ..

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

7 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

7 minutes ago
Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

12 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

10 minutes ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

10 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

10 minutes ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

10 minutes ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business