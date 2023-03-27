UrduPoint.com

Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition Of Credit Suisse By UBS

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS

The relevant body of the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament on Monday unanimously voted to create a commission that will oversee an investigation into the acquisition of the Credit Suisse bank by UBS, the legislative body said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The relevant body of the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament on Monday unanimously voted to create a commission that will oversee an investigation into the acquisition of the Credit Suisse bank by UBS, the legislative body said.

"The members of the bureau of the National Council unanimously decided to propose the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry to establish the responsibility of the authorities and bodies in relation to the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS," the parliament said in a statement.

