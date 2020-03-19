Swiss National Bank 'intervening more strongly' in forex, leaves rate unchanged

The Swiss National Bank kept its key interest rate of minus 0.75 percent unchanged on Thursday during its quarterly monetary policy meeting but said it was "intervening more strongly" on the foreign exchange market to stabilise the Swiss franc

"Negative interest and interventions are necessary to reduce the attractiveness of Swiss franc investments and thus counteract the upward pressure on the currency," the central bank said in a statement.