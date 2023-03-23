UrduPoint.com

Swiss National Bank Raises Interest Rates To 1.5% Amid Financial Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) hiked the interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday to 1.5% in an effort to relieve inflationary pressures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) hiked the interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday to 1.5% in an effort to relieve inflationary pressures.

"The SNB is tightening its monetary policy further and is raising the SNB policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.5%. In doing so, it is countering the renewed increase in inflationary pressure," it said.

The central bank did not rule out further increases as it struggles to maintain stability over the medium term after inflation rose to 3.4% in February, far above the 0-2% range it equates with price stability.

The latest rise in inflation stems from higher prices for electricity, tourism services and food.

Switzerland was rocked last week by the fall of its second largest bank, Credit Suisse, which damaged the small alpine nation's reputation for stability.

The Swiss government and the SNB scrambled over the weekend to salvage the failing lender, orchestrating its takeover by a larger competitor, UBS. The SNB said it helped "put a halt to the crisis" and was providing large amounts of liquidity assistance in Swiss francs and foreign currencies.

