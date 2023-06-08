UrduPoint.com

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission To Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

Published June 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

The Swiss parliament has agreed to set up a parliamentary commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the crisis at Credit Suisse and its takeover by the UBS financial group, the legislative body said on Thursday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Swiss parliament has agreed to set up a parliamentary commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the crisis at Credit Suisse and its takeover by the UBS financial group, the legislative body said on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the parliament, the Council of States has supported the creation of a parliamentary commission to "comprehensively investigate the emergency takeover of major bank Credit Suisse (CS) by its rival UBS."

The creation of such a commission was previously supported by the National Council.

"Thirty-seven votes to five, the lower house followed the recommendation of its Business Audit Commission (GPK-S) and its apparatus.

Last week, the Federal Council already declared its full support to Parliament. On Wednesday, the National Council unanimously decided to establish a commission," the statement said.

The commission will investigate the actions of responsible officials in relation to Credit Suisse in recent years and also look into the circumstances that led to the emergency takeover of the bank.

In mid-March, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. Later in the month, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS.

