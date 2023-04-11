Close
Swiss President Says Credit Suisse Rescue Averted Catastrophe

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Bern, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Swiss President Alain Berset told lawmakers Tuesday that letting banking giant Credit Suisse collapse would have triggered a catastrophe, as he defended the orchestrated takeover by UBS.

Berset addressed an extraordinary session of parliament that was called to debate the controversial March 19 deal that his government arranged in double-quick time behind closed doors.

Letting Credit Suisse go bankrupt once the stock markets reopened on March 20 "would potentially have created an international financial crisis with devastating effects for Switzerland, for companies, for private customers but also for the reputation of our country", the president said.

"The demise of Credit Suisse is not the demise of Switzerland. It is the loss of a bank; a large bank but only a bank. Nothing more, nothing less." The three-day session at the Federal Assembly in Bern was called after lawmakers found themselves before a fait accompli.

The merger dramatically changes the financial landscape in the wealthy Alpine country, which stakes much of its national prestige on sound banking.

The takeover triggered unease among the public and lawmakers alike, with the country's second-largest bank rapidly imploding after 167 years, during which it helped finance Switzerland's industrial growth.

