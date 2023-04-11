Close
Swiss President To Defend Credit Suisse Takeover In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday will defend the orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS at an extraordinary session of parliament to debate the bank's collapse

Bern, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday will defend the orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS at an extraordinary session of parliament to debate the bank's collapse.

Berset's government played a leading role in arranging the merger of Switzerland's biggest banks -- a deal done in double-quick time behind closed doors on March 19.

The three-day session at the Federal Assembly in Bern was called after lawmakers found themselves before a fait accompli.

The takeover dramatically changes the financial landscape in the wealthy Alpine country, which stakes much of its national prestige on sound banking.

The merger triggered unease among the public and lawmakers alike, with the country's second-largest bank rapidly imploding after 167 years in which it helped finance Switzerland's industrial growth.

The extraordinary session opens at 11:15 am (0915 GMT) Tuesday with a statement from the government to the 46-member Council of States upper house.

The debate then shifts to the 200-seat National Council lower chamber from 5:15 pm (1515 GMT).

Berset will take the floor on Tuesday, a parliament spokeswoman told AFP.

