Swiss stock exchange says to bid 2.8 bn euros for Spanish BME bourse

The Swiss stock exchange operator SIX announced Monday that it planned to bid 2.84 billion euros ($3.14 billion) for its Spanish counterpart Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) to create Europe's third biggest operator

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Swiss stock exchange operator SIX announced Monday that it planned to bid 2.84 billion Euros ($3.14 billion) for its Spanish counterpart Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) to create Europe's third biggest operator.

The Swiss group said in a statement that it was proposing an all-cash tender offer of 34 euros per share for BME, which was 33.9 percent over its closing price on Friday.