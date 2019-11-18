UrduPoint.com
Swiss Stock Exchange Says To Bid 2.8 Bn Euros For Spanish BME Bourse

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Swiss stock exchange operator SIX announced Monday that it planned to bid 2.84 billion Euros ($3.14 billion) for its Spanish counterpart Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) to create Europe's third biggest operator.

The Swiss group said in a statement that it was proposing an all-cash tender offer of 34 euros per share for BME, which was 33.9 percent over its closing price on Friday.

