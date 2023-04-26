UrduPoint.com

Swiss Systemic Banks Not Completely Ready For Crises - Regulator

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Swiss systemic financial institutions are not quite ready for emergency situations, with only Switzerland's Raiffeisen group's emergency plan ready for implementation, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said on Wednesday

The Swiss regulator published its assessment of recovery and resolution planning by the country's systemically important organizations for 2022, including Credit Suisse, UBS, PostFinance, Raiffeisen and Zuericher Kantonalbank (ZKB).

"For the first time, Raiffeisen's emergency plan meets the requirements for the uninterrupted continuation of systemically important functions ... The emergency plan for Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is still not yet ready to implement, as ZKB has not reserved sufficient capital for recapitalisation in a crisis ... PostFinance must realign its emergency recapitalisation strategy," FINMA said.

The regulator added that it had also initially assessed the emergency planning of Credit Suisse and UBS, but had not included them in the final report due to the events surrounding these two banks in March.

The crisis of Credit Suisse demonstrated the importance of emergency plans for Swiss financial institutions and financial sector, FINMA head Urban Angehrn said.

"The rules for systemically important institutions provide for crisis preparations in addition to increased capital and liquidity requirements. The events surrounding Credit Suisse show how important it is to make concrete preparations for crises," Angehrn said, as quoted in the report.

In mid-March, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. Later in the month, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, the country's biggest bank.

