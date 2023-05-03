Swiss UBS Bank Expects to Complete Credit Suisse Acquisition by Summer - CEO

The largest Swiss bank, UBS, expects to finish the acquisition of Credit Suisse by late May - early June, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Wednesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The largest Swiss bank, UBS, expects to finish the acquisition of Credit Suisse by late May - early June, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Wednesday.

UBS wants to complete the takeover of Credit Suisse "by the end of May or beginning of June," Ermotti was quoted by Swiss news portal Blick as saying.

Upon the merger, the UBS CEO expects some unavoidable lay-offs, but the bank will offer "generous social care plan," according to the report.

In mid-March, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. Later in the month, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, the country's biggest bank.