Swiss watchmakers see exports plunge amid pandemic

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Swiss watch exports plunged by more than a fifth in March, the Swiss watch industry federation, FH, said Tuesday, warning it expected the situation to deteriorate further in April.

Overall, Swiss watch exports fell 21.9 percent in March compared to a year earlier, to 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion, 1.3 billion Euros) -- with a range of markets seeing devastating declines, as economies worldwide have basically ground to a halt in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exports to Hong Kong, the sector's biggest market, plummeted 41.3 percent, while exports to France fell 48 percent, and those to South Korea were down 46.

2 percent.

Exports to Italy, one of the countries hardest-hit in the pandemic and which has introduced some of the strictest lockdown rules, saw the sharpest decline, plunging 57.6 percent.

Watch exports to China, a key market for Swiss luxury products, meanwhile saw a rebound of 10.5 percent in March after falling by more than half a month earlier, "probably in anticipation of the end of the crisis and going hand-in-hand with an increase in domestic consumption," FH said.

Exports to the United States, the country currently hardest-hit by the pandemicwith more than 40,000 deaths, also showed a perhaps surprising surge of nearly 21percent compared to March 2019.