UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Approves Introduction Of Russian Oil Price Cap - Economy Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Switzerland Approves Introduction of Russian Oil Price Cap - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Switzerland has adopted the eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia, including the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.

"On 23 November, the Federal Council adopted further sanctions against Russia... As of 23 November, the Federal Council will adopt the remaining measures set out in the eighth package of sanctions.

These include a legal basis for the introduction of oil price caps for Russian crude oil and petroleum products, as well as restrictions on other iron and steel products, aerospace goods and goods of economic importance to Russia," the statement said.

The measures will also include a ban on the provision of IT, engineering, architecture, legal and other services to Russia, as well as holding seats on the boards of "certain Russian state-owned companies." 

