GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Switzerland considers it legally possible to use the Russian Central Bank's funds located in the country to restore Ukraine, but a decision has not yet been made, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss government said that total amount of the reported reserves and assets of the Russian Central Bank held in Switzerland is 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion).

"Real estate and frozen assets are another figure, our position on this issue has not changed, there are no legal grounds allowing us to work on this issue. But as for the 7.4 billion francs of the Central Bank of Russia in Switzerland, discussions and ideas are open. Nothing has been decided at the moment. Theoretically, this (provision of funds for the restoration of Ukraine) is possible," Maienfisch said.