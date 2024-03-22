Open Menu

Switzerland Kickstarts Rate Cuts For Major Central Banks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday became the first major central bank to cut interest rates after a sustained period of hikes designed to combat soaring inflation, with all eyes on when the US Federal Reserve will follow suit

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Swiss National Bank on Thursday became the first major central bank to cut interest rates after a sustained period of hikes designed to combat soaring inflation, with all eyes on when the US Federal Reserve will follow suit.

The SNB cut its rate by a quarter point to 1.5 percent following a Swiss tightening policy begun in June 2022.

In a busy week for central banks, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held US interest rates steady, but left open the door to three interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

The Bank of England and Norwegian central bank kept their key interest rate unchanged on Thursday but are forecast to start cutting later this year.

Central banks worldwide ramped up borrowing costs in recent years to control inflation, which surged when economies emerged from Covid pandemic lockdowns and accelerated after energy producer Russia invaded agricultural power Ukraine in early February 2022.

In Switzerland, SNB chief Thomas Jordan said the decision to cut now was not to move before other central banks, but because it was "the right time" for the country.

The move sent the Swiss franc sliding to multi-month lows versus the dollar and euro.

"The easing of monetary policy has been made possible because the fight against inflation over the past two and a half years has been effective," the SNB added in a statement.

"For some months now, inflation has been back below two percent and thus in the range the SNB equates with price stability."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Russia Bank Price Switzerland Euro February June All From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prop ..

Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque

3 minutes ago
 A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards indep ..

A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence

3 minutes ago
 Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on de ..

Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

7 minutes ago
 Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food point ..

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points

7 minutes ago
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not ..

Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

7 minutes ago
 Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

7 minutes ago
 CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with f ..

CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

11 minutes ago
 Rs. 45 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under ..

Rs. 45 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme

50 seconds ago
 Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

2 hours ago
 Stock markets diverge on outlook for interest rate ..

Stock markets diverge on outlook for interest rates

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Business