Switzerland Ready To Take Part In Talks On Russian Frozen Assets - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 10:10 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Switzerland is ready to take part in the international discussions on the confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Sputnik on Monday.

"As for the assets of Russia and, in particular, the foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Central Bank, Switzerland is following the discussions at the international level and is ready to take part in them," the spokesman said.

