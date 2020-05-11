UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Supports Making WHO's Budget Less Dependent On Voluntary Funding - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Switzerland Supports Making WHO's Budget Less Dependent on Voluntary Funding - Ambassador

Switzerland believes that the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) should be increased and made more independent of voluntary contributions, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Switzerland believes that the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) should be increased and made more independent of voluntary contributions, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday.

"Switzerland is strongly in favor of making the budget of the WHO higher and less dependent on voluntary contributions," Rossier said.

According to the diplomat, the organization's annual budget is "nothing" � totaling $2 billion, "it is the budget of the Geneva University Hospitals, one big hospital in Switzerland." Moreover, only 20 percent of it, or $400 million, comes from mandatory contributions, while the rest comes from voluntary contributions which the countries are free to cut at their discretion.

"We see it now in times of this pandemic how important the WHO is, because it is the only organization that arranges exchange of information between countries, scientists, researchers, doctors and so on. The WHO in our eyes was always very important but it is even more important today," Rossier said.

In April, US President Donald Trump ordered that his country's contributions to the WHO be halted, accusing the organizations of having hindered the global response to the pandemic and let the virus spread worldwide by covering up the true scale of the initial outbreak in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia China Budget Trump Geneva Switzerland April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Nears 53,500 - ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 16.10 poin ..

1 minute ago

2,04,813 wheat bags seized during raids against ho ..

7 minutes ago

Shadab Khan is born leader because of his attitude ..

23 minutes ago

The Punjab Governor Cuts the Ribbon for TECNO Dona ..

25 minutes ago

Beijing Condemns Washington's Intention to Toughen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.