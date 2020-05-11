Switzerland believes that the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) should be increased and made more independent of voluntary contributions, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Switzerland believes that the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) should be increased and made more independent of voluntary contributions, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday.

"Switzerland is strongly in favor of making the budget of the WHO higher and less dependent on voluntary contributions," Rossier said.

According to the diplomat, the organization's annual budget is "nothing" � totaling $2 billion, "it is the budget of the Geneva University Hospitals, one big hospital in Switzerland." Moreover, only 20 percent of it, or $400 million, comes from mandatory contributions, while the rest comes from voluntary contributions which the countries are free to cut at their discretion.

"We see it now in times of this pandemic how important the WHO is, because it is the only organization that arranges exchange of information between countries, scientists, researchers, doctors and so on. The WHO in our eyes was always very important but it is even more important today," Rossier said.

In April, US President Donald Trump ordered that his country's contributions to the WHO be halted, accusing the organizations of having hindered the global response to the pandemic and let the virus spread worldwide by covering up the true scale of the initial outbreak in China.